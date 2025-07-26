Moon Moon Sen has faced racism abroad

Mumbai, July 26 (IANS) Veteran actress Moon Moon Sen graced the premiere of ‘Chowringhee's Flower’ held at Raj Bhawan in Kolkata on Saturday. The play is based on the short story written by Governor C V Ananda Bose.

She shared that the premiere was held in a wonderful setting. She said, “I think it's a wonderful setting, the government house and a wonderful government person like Mr. Bose would have such a literary bent of mind to be staging a play which is based on a short story that he has written”.

She went on, “Before I joined politics I had no idea that most government people, officials had any literary bent of mind. Earlier it was just government, government, government, rules and regulations. My own brother-in-law is also governor of Andhra Pradesh and he is also very, very erudite And today Mr. Bose's play is very universal. It is not just Kolkata, it is a very universal subject”.

She also spoke about the language conflict saying that she never faced this kind of thing but when she was abroad she faced racism.

She said, “I haven't faced any apathy, but when I have been abroad, internationally, sometimes I have faced racism. So that's a very big subject we cannot go into just now. But the subject of this play is in every country. It's in every sphere of society and it's wonderful that he could bring it out and his actors brought it out also”.

While the actress may not have experienced a language conflict in her homeland, it’s worth noting that India’s neighbour in the east, Bangladesh was born out of the language and cultural conflict that it had with the West Pakistan after independence.

