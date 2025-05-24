Monsoon sets in over Kerala ahead of schedule

Thiruvananthapuram, May 24 (IANS) The long wait is over. Kerala has officially welcomed the South West Monsoon, marking the onset of the country’s crucial four-month rainy season.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the onset of monsoon on Saturday, noting that the seasonal rains have arrived earlier than the normal onset date of June 1.

Interestingly, this is the first time since 2009 that the monsoon has arrived as early as May 24.

Last week, the IMD had forecast the likely onset date to be May 27, with a margin of error of plus or minus four days -- a prediction that has turned out to be spot-on.

The onset of the monsoon over Kerala signals the beginning of its northward advance, gradually covering the rest of the country through June and typically reaching the farthest corners by mid-July.

On Wednesday, the IMD had hinted at an imminent onset, stating that the established meteorological criteria for declaring the monsoon’s arrival had been met.

At least 60 per cent of the 14 designated weather stations across Kerala and adjoining areas must record rainfall of 2.5 mm or more for two consecutive days for the declaration of monsoon.

The depth of the westerly winds must extend up to 600 hPa. Zonal wind speed at the 925 hPa level should range between 15-20 knots over a specified region. The Outgoing Longwave Radiation (OLR) in a defined area should be below 200 W/m².

After these benchmarks were fulfilled, the monsoon was declared.

Meanwhile, widespread rains have lashed various parts of the state since Friday, leading to waterlogging, road blockages, and uprooting of trees in several districts. The persistent downpour has disrupted vehicular movement in many areas.

State Revenue Minister K. Rajan, addressing the situation on Saturday, said that authorities are on high alert and closely monitoring the developments.

“We urge the public to exercise caution, especially while planning long-distance travel. It is advisable to check weather and traffic updates before heading out,” he said.

