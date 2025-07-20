Monsoon Session: All-party meet concludes, Kiren Rijiju terms it 'very positive'

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) After the conclusion of all-party meeting, ahead of Monsoon Session of Parliament, the Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju described it as "very positive," stating that 54 lawmakers presented views and issues which they intend to raise during the upcoming session.

The Monsoon Session is scheduled to begin on Monday, July 21.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Rijiju emphasised that it is the collective responsibility of both the ruling party and the Opposition to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament.

"It was conveyed that it is everyone's responsibility to ensure that the Parliament runs smoothly," he said.

Leaders from various political parties attended the preparatory meeting. The government was represented by Kiren Rijiju and Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal.

"A total of 54 members from 51 groups participated today, and 40 people expressed their party's views. It has been very positive. All the political leaders have expressed their parties' positions and have also presented the issues that they want to bring up in this session. We have noted all these points on behalf of the government," Rijiju stated.

He underlined the importance of collaboration, saying, "The government requested that the session run smoothly. The ruling party and the Opposition will have to work together, and coordination among themselves will have to be maintained."

"Our political parties may have different ideologies, but it is everyone's responsibility to ensure that the Parliament runs smoothly. The Opposition has a responsibility and the government has a responsibility too," he added.

Addressing concerns raised by smaller political outfits, Rijiju noted that their representatives often get limited time to speak due to the numerical strength-based system of the House.

"People from small political parties, especially the parties with one or two members, get less time to speak because the system of Parliament runs on the basis of numbers. But we have taken this into our notice and we have also agreed on how to give enough time to small parties with 12 MPs. We will put this in front of the Speaker and the chairman of the house," he said.

"The government reiterated its openness to discussion on all key issues raised by different parties, provided they align with parliamentary norms," he added.

