Monsoon regains momentum in MP; heavy rainfall predicted across several districts

Bhopal, Aug 13 (IANS) After a brief lull, the monsoon has surged back across Madhya Pradesh, bringing sudden and intense rainfall to many parts of the state.

On Wednesday, Bhopal witnessed a downpour that left roads waterlogged and traffic disrupted. Similar conditions were reported in Jabalpur, Damoh, and Narmadapuram, where intermittent showers alternated with heavy spells.

In Itarsi, light drizzle persisted throughout the day, adding to the growing signs of an active weather system. The IMD has issued an orange alert for very heavy rainfall in six districts - Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Narsinghpur, Chhindwara, and Pandhurna - valid until 8:30 am on August 14.

A yellow alert has also been sounded for 13 districts, including Raisen, Sehore, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Khargone, Singrauli, Sidhi, Shahdol, Umaria, Katni, Jabalpur, Seoni, and Balaghat, warning of heavy rain accompanied by lightning.

According to the Bhopal Meteorological Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), multiple cyclonic circulations are currently influencing the region’s weather.

A monsoon trough stretching from Bathinda to Arunachal Pradesh, along with upper air systems over northwest Uttar Pradesh and the Bay of Bengal, is contributing to widespread rainfall.

A new low-pressure system is expected to form over the west-central Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours, which could further intensify rainfall across Madhya Pradesh.

So far, Madhya Pradesh has received an average of 29.7 inches of rainfall this monsoon season, against a normal quota of 37 inches.

Eastern districts such as Jabalpur, Sagar, Shahdol, and Rewa have exceeded their seasonal averages by 35 per cent, while western regions like Indore and Ujjain continue to lag behind, facing drought-like conditions that have begun to affect soybean crops.

Meteorologists anticipate that the second half of August will bring sustained rainfall, potentially helping the state meet its seasonal quota.

With 29 per cent more rain than usual already recorded statewide, the coming weeks could prove decisive for both agriculture and water reserves. According to data, Jabalpur, Sagar, Shahdol, and Rewa divisions have received 35 per cent more rain than the average, which is 22 per cent more in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Chambal and Narmadapuram divisions.

If seen at the state level, overall, 29 per cent more rain has been recorded so far, which shows a better situation than expected.

The Meteorological experts believe that if a strong weather system remains active in the coming week, then the rainfall figures will be completed soon in the remaining districts as well.

However, for the last 12 days, the rain had come to a recess in many districts, including Bhopal. The situation is especially worrying in Indore and Ujjain divisions, where drought-like conditions have been created due to the erratic weather so far. Soybean crops have started getting spoiled in these areas, due to which the farmers are worried.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.