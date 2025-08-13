Bihar: 10 minor girls rescued during raid on four orchestra parties

Patna, Aug 13 (IANS) In a major crackdown under Operation Naya Savera, Saran police in Bihar rescued 10 minor girls from four orchestra parties in the district on Wednesday.

The rescue took place around 10 am following a coordinated raid led by Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kumar Ashish.

The victims include six girls from West Bengal, one from Odisha, one from Jharkhand, and two from Bihar, were rescued during the raid.

Police are working to contact their families for a safe handover.

Seven accused have been arrested for allegedly exploiting the minor girls.

They are identified as Neeraj Yadav (father Lalbabu Rai), Gopal Badi, Masrakh PS, Saran, Talib Khan (father Narhum Alam Mian), Khaira, Khaira PS, Saran, Shubham Kumar (father Shivnarayan Prasad), Gopal Badi, Masrakh PS, Saran, Junab Hussain (father Abdul Hussain), Sahva Nawada, Isuapar PS, Saran, Ankit Kumar (father Kanhaiya Bhagat), Mirzapur, Madhaura PS, Saran, Mohammad Bittu Hashmi (father Mohammad Minsharif Hashmi), Isuapar PS, Saran, and Chandan Kumar Tiwari (father Gautam Tiwari), Sunauli, Masrakh PS, Saran.

The interrogation is currently underway to find some clues about the other accused. The arrested men will be produced in the district court for the legal proceedings.

The raid followed instructions from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), with three squads from the Mahila Thana and one team from Isuapur police station conducting simultaneous raids targeting Rahul Orchestra, Sangeeta Orchestra, Muskaan Orchestra, and Vipin Orchestra operational in Mashrakh and Isuapur blocks of the district.

According to SSP Ashish, the minors were being tortured and forced to dance.

Police have registered an FIR (Number 74/25 in the women's police station and are continuing raids to nab the remaining accused.

“The Naya Savera operation was started in August, and it will continue till August 14. We appeal to the public to share information about such activities so we can take swift action,” the SSP said.

The district police are also tracking the interstate human trafficking gang operating in the area.

