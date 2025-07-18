Monsoon picks up pace in Bihar; 19 killed in lightning strikes across state

Patna, July 18 (IANS) The monsoon has gained momentum in Bihar, with heavy rainfall providing relief from heat and humidity in 14 districts, including Patna. As the monsoon picked up pace in Bihar, 19 people were killed in lightning strikes across the state.

The Meteorological Department on Friday issued a warning of heavy rainfall in West Champaran, Gopalganj, and Siwan over the next 24 hours, along with the possibility of strong winds (30-40 km/h) and lightning in north-central Bihar.

In the past 24 hours, Bhagwanpur in Kaimur recorded the highest rainfall at 160.4 mm.

Districts such as Vaishali, Rohtas, Aurangabad, and Madhubani also received good rainfall, helping bring down temperatures across the state.

A dense cloud cover in many areas during the evening created near-night conditions, making the weather pleasant.

According to the Meteorological Centre, Patna, a low-pressure area formed around southeast Uttar Pradesh and southwest Bihar is moving northwest.

This will further activate the rain system in Bihar from July 20 to 23, increasing the chances of widespread rainfall across the state.

Monsoon havoc has intensified, with continuous heavy rain over the last three to four days leading to rising river water levels, waterlogging, and flood-like conditions in several districts.

Tragically, 19 people lost their lives in lightning incidents across 10 districts on Thursday.

In Nalanda, 5 individuals lost their lives after they came under the impact of lightning strikes.

As many as 4 persons were also killed in Vaishali, 2 each in Banka and Patna and 1 each in Sheikhpura, Nawada, Jamui, Aurangabad, Samastipur and Jehanabad districts.

Additionally, 2 women suffered burn injuries in lightning incidents.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed deep condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

He has directed the Disaster Management Department to expedite relief and rehabilitation efforts across affected districts.

In a post on social media, CM Nitish Kumar stated: "It is sad that 19 people died due to lightning in 10 districts of the state. I stand with the affected families in this hour of disaster.

"Instructions have been given for the immediate disbursement of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased. People are urged to remain cautious during bad weather and follow the guidelines issued by the Disaster Management Department. Stay indoors and stay safe during adverse weather conditions."

The Meteorological Department has advised farmers and those working outdoors to remain vigilant to avoid lightning strikes, with monsoon activity expected to continue and further cool the weather across Bihar in the coming days.

