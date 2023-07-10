Monsoon fury: Heavy rainfall forecast across India, Himachal braces for intense showers

New Delhi, July 10 (IANS) The India Meteorological Department said that the intense rainfall spell over Himachal Pradesh and adjoining areas of north Punjab and Haryana is likely to continue on Monday and decrease significantly thereafter, while extremely heavy rainfall activity is predicted over northeast and adjoining east India during the next three days.

In northwest India, it has predicted light to moderate rainfall across a wide area, with isolated instances of heavy to very heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, east Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh over the next five days.

"Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, extreme north Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh, as well as west Rajasthan, can expect significant rainfall on Monday, followed by a reduction in intensity," the IMD said in a statement.

It further said that Himachal Pradesh may experience isolated instances of extremely heavy rainfall on Monday while Delhi can expect isolated heavy rainfall, with a decrease in intensity afterward.

"In east and adjoining northeast, there will be fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, with isolated occurrences of heavy to very heavy rainfall in sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, and Bihar over the next three to four days, followed by isolated heavy rainfall," it said.

Odisha may experience isolated heavy rainfall over the next five days while Jharkhand can expect it on July 12 and 13. "Meghalaya may witness isolated extremely heavy rainfall from Monday to Wednesday while Arunachal Pradesh and sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim can expect it on July 11 and 12," it said.

The IMD further said that there will be light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall continuing over Konkan and Goa and the Gujarat region for the next five days. "The ghat areas of central Maharashtra can expect isolated heavy rainfall on July 13 and 14, while Saurashtra and Kutch may experience it on Monday," it said.

In central India, there will be light to moderate fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall across the region for the next five days. "West Madhya Pradesh may witness isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall on July 11 and 12," it said.

However, in South India, there will be light to moderate widespread rainfall with isolated heavy rainfall expected over coastal Karnataka and Kerala for the next five days. Coastal Andhra Pradesh may experience it on Monday and Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.