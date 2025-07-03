Monsoon fully active in Bihar, heavy rain likely for next 5 days; yellow alert issued

Patna, July 3 (IANS) The monsoon has become fully active across Bihar, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall in all districts over the next five days.

A yellow alert has been issued, warning of rain, thunderstorms, lightning strikes, and strong winds in several parts of the state.

According to the IMD, heavy rainfall is expected in Katihar, Kaimur, and Rohtas on Thursday, while Gaya, Nawada, Sheikhpura, and other southern districts may receive heavy rain over the next two days.

"Due to the flow of easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and the activation of the monsoon trough extending from Sriganganagar to the east-central Bay of Bengal, Bihar is witnessing continuous cloud cover, creating favourable conditions for widespread rain," an official from the Patna Meteorological Centre said.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds are likely in several areas, and people have been advised to remain alert.

The Water Resources Department has warned of steadily rising water levels in several rivers, particularly the Son River in Rohtas and the Gandak River in Gopalganj. People have been cautioned against going near riverbanks or bathing in rivers.

To prevent accidents, district administrations have banned boating, taking selfies, and making videos near rivers during the monsoon season.

“We have urged people not to indulge in adventurous activities near rivers during this period,” said Saurav Kumar, SDRF Inspector, Gopalganj.

While there is currently no major water flow from Nepal, officials have cautioned that intensified monsoon activity could lead to a surge in the water levels of rivers like the Gandak in north Bihar.

The IMD has appealed to the public to stay indoors during heavy rains, thunderstorms, and lightning, and to avoid unnecessary travel. People have also been advised to follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

The department has flagged the risk of lightning strikes, strong winds, and potential damage to life and property.

While the rainfall is expected to bring much-needed relief from the heat, it may also lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas and cause traffic disruptions.

Agricultural experts have advised farmers to take preventive steps to safeguard standing crops, monitor forecasts, and make the most of the rainfall for irrigation, while preparing for potential flood-like situations in vulnerable areas.

