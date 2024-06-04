Monika Panwar reveals psychiatrist she plays in 'Gaanth' has 'Savant syndrome'

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Actress Monika Panwar, who plays the role of a young psychiatrist, Sakshi Murmu, in the upcoming murder mystery series 'Gaanth Chapter 1: Jamnaa Paar', shared that her character suffers from 'Savant syndrome', a rare syndrome that allows the person to develop extraordinary skills.

Speaking about her character, Monika shared: "In the beginning of the show, Sakshi is not her true self, she is being mistreated by her colleagues, and people see her as a freak. However, she has perceived the ability to see the world in patterns invisible to the naked eye. People around her are not aware of her special abilities."

"Sakshi suffers from 'Savant syndrome'. The condition could be reflected in memories, calculations, etc. In Sakshi's case, the condition allows her to look through patterns and numbers. She initially considers her abilities a curse, but her journey in the show makes her realise that her curse might be a blessing. She then rediscovers herself as a very resourceful and hyper-intelligent person," she said.

On the similarity between Sakshi and herself, Monika added: "Just like me, Sakshi is capable of immense empathy and curiosity and has the zeal to live life on her own terms."

The show also stars Manav Vij and Saloni Batra.

'Gaanth' takes the audience to the eerie streets of East Delhi, where a strange case of mass suicide captures both media and police attention. Featuring a unique duo of a police officer and a psychiatrist, the series takes us through their quest for the truth, uncovering a crypt buried in the past.

'Gaanth' will premiere on June 11 on JioCinema Premium.

