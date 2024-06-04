Country needs stable government and honest leader like PM Modi, says Anurag Thakur

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Expressing full confidence that the BJP-led NDA government will be formed at the Centre for the third consecutive time under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union I&B and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday that stability and continuation will ensure that India continues to move ahead in the world at a consistent pace.

Trends showed Thakur, eyeing to retain the Hamirpur Lok Sabha seat for the fifth consecutive time, establishing a formidable lead over Congress rival and former legislator Satpal Singh Raizada.

Similarly, the other three BJP candidates from the state - Rajeev Bhardwaj (Kangra) Suresh Kashyap (Shimla) and Kangana Ranaut (Mandi) - were also leading from their respective constituencies.

"People have voted in favour of BJP-NDA led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Himachal has always given a 100 percent result in BJP's favour and it remains the same this time as well," Thakur told media persons in Hamirpur.

Asserting that the BJP-NDA will form the government for the third time under the leadership of PM Modi, Thakur thanked voters, saying that the BJP-NDA combine will make the impossible possible yet again.

"The country needs a stable government and a strong and honest leader like PM Modi. This stability and continuation are extremely necessary to live up to the expectations that the world has of India right now. The Indian economy is moving forward at a tremendous pace and so is the developmental work so it is vital for this government to come to power once again. People have voted for us," remarked Thakur.

