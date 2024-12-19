Mohit Malik to showcase his dark villainous side in Abhishek Kapoor’s ‘Azaad’

Mumbai, Dec 19 (IANS) Popular TV actor Mohit Malik is all set to make his debut as an antagonist in Abhishek Kapoor’s film “Azaad.”

Speaking about his big-screen debut, the actor called the action-adventure film a dream come true opportunity. The Kulfi Kumar Bajewala actor shared, “It’s a dream come true, and I’m honoured to be part of a film like Azaad. I am glad to make my debut on the big screen with Azaad, which is directed by the talented Abhishek sir (Kapoor).”

Malik added, “Working with him was on my bucket list. I have been a fan of his work and the kind of films he has made, like Kai Po Che and Rock On. It was an incredible experience sharing screen space with such a talented cast. I am happy and excited to start 2025 with such a great film.”

Set in the 1920s, "Azaad" is an action-packed adventure that brings to life an era defined by rebellion and courage. The film is a collaborative production by RSVP and Guy In The Sky Pictures. It marks the debut of promising newcomers Aaman Devgan and Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha Thadani, with Ajay Devgn taking on a significant yet undisclosed role. It also stars Diana Penty in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Mohit Malik is best known for his role in shows like “Doli Armaano Ki," “Kullfi Kumarr Bajewala," “Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si," and many more. He made his television debut with TV show “Miilee” as Aaoni on Star Plus.

In 2022, the actor made his web series debut with “Cyber Vaar – Har Screen Crime Scene” and later showcased his adventurous side as the second runner-up in “Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12.” From 2023 to 2024, he captivated audiences with his portrayal of Kunal Malhotra in Star Plus's popular drama “Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si.”

