Mohanlal's heart skips a beat as he receives a jersey signed by Lionel Messi

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Mollywood superstar Mohanlal recently received a very special gift from his favorite footballer, Lionel Messi.

The Malayalam heartthrob took to his Instagram handle and dropped a video of Messi signing the Argentina jersey for him. Later on, the 'Drishyam' actor was seen flaunting the jersey with pride, making for a perfect fanboy moment.

Mohanlal also penned the entire incident in the caption. In this own words, "Some moments in life feel too profound for words. They stay with you forever. Today, I experienced one of those moments. As I gently unwrapped the gift, my heart skipped a beat—a jersey signed by the legend himself, Lionel Messi. And there it was… my name, written in his own hand.

Admiring the footballer for the sweet gesture, he added, "For someone who has long admired Messi, not just for his brilliance on the field but for his humility and grace, this was truly special."

Calling it an incredible moment, Mohanlal wrote, "This incredible moment wouldn’t have been possible without the kindness of two dear friends: Dr. Rajeev Mangottil and Rajesh Philip. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. And above all, thank you, God, for this unforgettable gift."

Appreciating this unexpected cinema and football crossover, netizens said, "From one GOAT to Another" in the comment section.

On the professional front, Mohanlal will next be a part of "Thudarum".

Before the film’s release on April 25, the makers recently unveiled a BTS video of its orchestration. Scored by Jakes Bejoy, the music has been recorded in Budapest.

Helmed by Tharun Moorthy, "Thudarum" enjoys an ensemble cast with Shobana, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Binu Pappu, and Irshad Ali in prominent roles.

The project revolves around a family man Shanmugham, who treats his old ambassador car as his own family. However, as the car is impounded the man faces a challenge from the authorities and society.

Mohanlal's promising lineup further includes "L3: The Beginning", "Hridayapoorvam", "Drishyam 3", and "MMMN".

