Mohan Yadav-led BJP govt led a strong foundation for MP’s growth: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Bhopal, Dec 24 (IANS) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, who was on a visit to Madhya Pradesh on Monday, extended his greetings to CM Mohan Yadav on the completion of one year in office.

Addressing an event organised by the MP government on the occasion of the inauguration of the renovated historical Lakha Banjara Lake in the Sagar district of Bundelkhand region, Dhami said Mohan Yadav-led BJP government has laid a strong foundation for the development of Madhya Pradesh.

Dhami recalled his association with the Sagar since his childhood, saying that his late father served in the Mahar Regiment of the Indian Army. During that period, Dhami spent several formative years of his student life in Sagar.

"I have spent my childhood here in Sagar and many recollections remain vivid in my mind. Every street, road and lake here will always remain alive in my memories. The holy land of Sagar has given me values, a new vision in my life,” Dhami said.

Uttarakhand CM further said that over the years, Madhya Pradesh and the Sagar region have achieved remarkable progress. He also recalled that the reconstruction works of Kedarnath Dham as well as the Mahakal Lok have been done under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi.

CM Mohan Yadav along with his counterpart and Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurated renovated Lakha Banjara Lake. Key features of the project include the construction of three water treatment plants around the lake, which spans over 400 acres. These facilities have successfully stopped the direct flow of sewage into the lake.

A total of 41 drains previously discharging wastewater into the lake have been diverted through the installation of a 5.5 km pipeline.

On this occasion, CM Yadav also laid the foundation stone for several projects in the Bundelkhand region under the 'Jan Kalyan Parv' (public welfare campaign) launched on the completion of one year of his government in Madhya Pradesh.

The event was organised two days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Chhatapur to lay the foundation of the ambitious river interlinking project Ken-Betwa on the occasion of the 100th birth anniversary of former PM, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on December 25.

"A new history of Bundelkhand's progress will be written in the form of Ken-Betwa Link Project on December 25 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said addressing the event on Monday.

