Mohan Majhi takes oath as Odisha CM with 2 Dy CMs, 8 Cabinet Ministers (Ld)

Bhubaneswar, June 12 (IANS) Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday created history after he was sworn in as the first BJP Chief Minister of Odisha.

Odisha Governor Raghubar Das administered the oath of office and secrecy to Mohan Majhi and his Council of Ministers during a grand event at the Janata Maidan here, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many other Central Ministers, including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, and party President J.P. Nadda, among other dignitaries.

Six-time MLA from Patnagarh, Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, and first-time MLA from Nimapara, Pravati Parida, took oath as Deputy Chief Ministers.

The Governor also administered oaths to eight Cabinet ministers and five state ministers with independent charge.

Veteran leader and Brajrajnagar MLA Suresh Pujari, Kuchinda MLA Rabi Narayan Nayak, Umerkote MLA Nityananda Gond, Dhenkanal MLA Krushna Chandra Patra, Chilika MLA Prithiviraj Harichandan, Loisingha MLA Mukesh Mahaling, Gopalpur MLA Bibhuti Bhushan Jena, and Morada MLA Krushna Chandra Mahapatra were sworn in as Cabinet Ministers.

Jashipur MLA Ganesh Ram Singh Khuntia, Dhamnagar MLA Suryabanshi Suraj, Sukinda MLA Pradeep Bal Samanta, Polasara MLA Gokulananda Mallik, and Paradeep MLA Sampad Chandra Swain were sworn in as state ministers with independent charge.

The Chief Ministers of nine BJP-ruled states attended the grand event.

Several important decisions are expected to be taken at the first Cabinet meeting of the first-ever BJP government in the state later on Wednesday evening.

