'Modi's guarantee means every guarantee will be fulfilled': JP Nadda as BJP govt implements 'Ayushman Bharat' Yojana in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Union Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda has said that Prime Minister "Modi's guarantee means every guarantee will be fulfilled" as he thanked the Delhi government for its decision to implement 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' in the first Cabinet meeting.

In a post on X, BJP President Nadda said, "Modi's guarantee means every guarantee will be fulfilled. I thanked the Delhi government for the decision to implement the 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' in the first Cabinet meeting."

In the first Cabinet meeting, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said that her government will implement the Centre's flagship scheme in the national capital.

The implementation of Ayushman Bharat Yojana was a pre-poll promise of the BJP, which had targeted the AAP government for not implementing the scheme.

The BJP President accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government of depriving the people of Delhi of 'Ayushman Bharat Yojana' for 10 years due to its narrow politics.

"The AAP government, due to its narrow politics, maliciously deprived the people of Delhi of this public welfare scheme for 10 years, due to which lakhs of citizens of Delhi were deprived of good treatment in difficult circumstances. The Bharatiya Janata Party had pledged to implement this scheme in the 'Sankalp Patra' of 'Developed Delhi'. This decision of the first cabinet is proof that under the guidance of the Prime Minister @narendramodi ji, the BJP government of Delhi is committed to realising its goal of development work," Nadda said in the post on X.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta also announced the tabling of CAG reports, which had not been tabled by the AAP government.

"In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas -- to implement in Delhi the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakh top up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the Assembly. We will fulfil all the commitments that we have made to the people," she said.

She added that the Delhi government will pay for the top-up and will sign a MoU with the Centre.

Asked about AAP leader and former Delhi Chief Minister Atishi pointing out that BJP had promised to pass the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 to women every month in the first Cabinet meeting, Rekha Gupta said the BJP government will set its agenda.

"It's our government; the agenda will be ours. Let us work. She doesn't need to tell us everything; she has done what she has to while in power," she said.

