Modi to visit Chittorgarh, Gwalior tomorrow, to dedicate projects worth over Rs 26,000 cr

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Chittorgarh in Rajasthan and Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh on Monday (October 2).

He will dedicate and lay foundation stone of projects worth around Rs 19,260 crores in Madhya Pradesh. Modi will also dedicate and lay foundation stone of projects worth about Rs 7,000 crores in Rajasthan.

Both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh will go to the polls in December this year.

Modi had visited poll-bound Chhattisgarh on Sunday and will be visiting another poll-bound state Telagana later this week.

At around 10:45 a.m., Modi will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth about Rs 7,000 crore in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan.

At around 3:30 p.m., he will reach Gwalior where he will lay the foundation stone and dedicate to the nation multiple development initiatives worth around Rs 19,260 crores.

During his Chittorgarh visit, Modi will dedicate to the nation, the Mehsana-Bhatinda-Gurdaspur gas pipeline.

The pipeline has been built at a cost of about Rs 4,500 crores.

Modi will also dedicate an LPG plant of HPCL at Abu Road. This plant will bottle and distribute 86 lakh cylinders per annum and will also result in net reduction in running of trucks carrying cylinders per annum by around 0.75 million km, which will help reduce about 0.5 million ton of CO2 emission per annum.

He will also dedicate additional storage at Ajmer bottling plant, Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

The Prime Minister will dedicate a four-lane road on NH-12 (New NH-52) on the Darah-Jhalawar-Teendhar section, which has been constructed at a cost of more than Rs 1,480 crores.

Further, a foundation stone for constructing and widening railway over bridge (ROB) from two lane to four lane in Sawai Madhopur will also be laid.

The railway projects being dedicated to the nation by the Prime Minister include the projects involving doubling of Chittorgarh-Neemuch railway line and Kota-Chittorgarh electrified railway line.

These projects have been completed at a cost of more than Rs 650 crores and will strengthen rail infrastructure in the region. They will also boost tourism to historic sites in Rajasthan, official sources said.

Modi will dedicate tourism facilities developed at Nathdwara under Swadesh Darshan scheme.

During the Gwalior leg of his tour, Modi will dedicate to the nation the Delhi-Vadodara Expressway, which has been developed at a cost of about Rs 11,895 crores.

He will also lay the foundation stone for five different road projects worth over Rs 1,880 crores.

The 'grih pravesh' ceremony of over 2.2 lakh houses built under PMAY-Gramin will also be initiated by him.

He will also dedicate houses constructed under PMAY-Urban at a cost of around Rs 140 crores.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Jal Jeevan Mission projects worth over Rs 1,530 crores in Gwalior and Sheopur districts.

These projects will together benefit over 720 villages of the region.

He will also lay the foundation stone of nine health centres under Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission. They will be developed at a cost of over Rs 150 crores.

In addition to this, Modi will dedicate the academic building of IIT Indore and lay the foundation stone for hostel and other buildings in the campus.

He will lay the foundation stone of multi-modal logistics park at Indore, and will also dedicate various projects inducing integrated industrial township in Ujjain, IOCL bottling plant, and Atal Bihari Vajpayee sports training centre for the physically challenged at Gwalior, among others.

