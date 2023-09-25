'Modi means fulfilling of guarantees to people’, PM says in Bhopal

Addressing a large gathering of BJP’s ‘Karyakarta Mahkumbh’ at Bhopal’s Jamboori Maidan on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Deendayal Upadhyaya, PM Modi said his guarantees have reached at every doorstep.

“Modi means fulfilling guarantees. When Modi and BJP give guarantees, it means that these will be fulfilled,” he added.

He claimed that BJP’s ‘double engine sarkar’ has brought Madhya Pradesh out of the BIMARU tag in the last one decade. “If the Congress comes back to power, Madhya Pradesh will become a BIMARU state again,” Modi said.

He launched a scathing attack on the Congress accusing it of indulging in corruption. “Congress has made 'jantantra' into 'pariwar tantra'. The Congress knows only one family. They will oppose every development that takes place in the country,” he added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.