Modi govt's caste census a monumental step towards Dr Ambedkar’s vision: TN BJP

Chennai, May 3 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson and senior leader A.N.S. Prasad has hailed the Modi government’s decision to include caste enumeration in the forthcoming national census as a historic and monumental step towards realising the vision of Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of India’s Constitution and a champion of social democracy.

Prasad said the absence of reliable caste data for decades has hindered the effective formulation and implementation of welfare policies, particularly for marginalised communities like the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

He noted that the last comprehensive caste census was conducted by the British government in 1931, leaving a void that the current government is determined to fill.

“This decision is a testament to the BJP’s commitment to upholding the Constitution and ensuring the welfare of all communities,” Prasad said.

He emphasised that the move aligns with the Constitution’s commitment to social justice and equality, particularly under Articles 15(4) and 16(4), which empower the state to make special provisions for the advancement of socially and educationally backward classes.

According to Prasad, the caste-based census will provide crucial data to inform policies and ensure that development benefits reach all sections of society.

He highlighted that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, the BJP government has consistently demonstrated its dedication to social justice through various initiatives.

“The Modi government has ensured fair representation of marginalised communities in public employment by implementing reservations in promotions,” Prasad said.

He also pointed to scholarships, education initiatives, and skill development programs that have expanded opportunities for disadvantaged groups.

He cited schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana as examples of the government’s efforts to promote financial inclusion and economic empowerment for marginalised communities.

“These initiatives reflect the government’s unwavering commitment to promoting the welfare of all communities and addressing the specific needs of historically disadvantaged groups,” Prasad said.

Taking aim at the Congress party, Prasad accused it of hypocrisy, claiming that while the Congress now professes concern over caste-based enumeration, it had repeatedly neglected this issue when in power.

“Their track record reveals a pattern of divisive politics — exploiting caste for electoral gains while suppressing data that could empower marginalised communities,” he charged.

He also criticised surveys conducted by some state governments, including Telangana, alleging that they lacked transparency and were often manipulated to inflate the population numbers of favourable castes while downplaying others, leading to division and unrest.

“This blatant disregard for social justice and equality is a hallmark of Congress party politics,” Prasad alleged.

Prasad asserted that the Modi government’s decision to conduct a caste-based census is rooted in its commitment to social justice and democratic principles.

He said the initiative aims to ensure fair representation and equitable opportunities for all communities, particularly those that have been historically marginalised.

“The DMK-Congress alliance in Tamil Nadu, known for their divisive politics, has been exposed by their continuous attempts to spread falsehoods against the BJP and Prime Minister Modi,” Prasad claimed.

He accused the alliance of opportunistic caste exploitation, contrasting it with what he described as the BJP’s principled commitment to social justice and equality.

He added that this historic decision marks a critical step towards informed policymaking, social cohesion, and the strengthening of India’s social fabric.

“We commend the Modi government for its bold and transparent move, which will allow the fair implementation of reservations without harming the interests of any community. We urge all stakeholders — political parties, caste-based organisations, intellectuals, and educationists — to support this initiative and rise above narrow political interests,” Prasad appealed.

He further emphasised that the caste-based census will enable the creation of targeted policies and interventions to ensure that the benefits of development reach all sections of society.

“By understanding the demographic profile of marginalised communities, the government can design policies that specifically address their needs,” he said.

Prasad argued that the census would help bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots, thus promoting social equality and justice. He described the decision as a significant step towards addressing historical injustices and advancing social inclusion.

He reiterated the BJP’s commitment to social justice through various initiatives and policies aimed at improving access to education, employment, and economic opportunities for marginalised communities.

“The caste-based census is a crucial step towards realising this vision, providing critical data to inform future policies and programs that promote social justice and equality,” he stated.

Looking ahead, Prasad stressed the importance of ensuring that the data gathered through the caste census is used effectively to address the specific needs of marginalised communities.

“We must ensure that this data informs policies that truly promote social equality and uplift disadvantaged sections of society,” he said.

Prasad highlighted that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership the BJP government remains committed to the welfare of all communities. He called the caste-based census a significant step in the journey towards realising the vision of an inclusive, equitable society as envisioned by Dr. Ambedkar.

“This decision demonstrates the BJP’s unwavering commitment to upholding the Constitution and promoting the welfare of all communities. We commend this bold initiative and urge all stakeholders to support it wholeheartedly,” he said.

Prasad concluded by expressing hope that the caste census would have a transformative impact on society. “Together, we can build a truly inclusive and equitable society where every individual has access to opportunities and resources,” he said.

