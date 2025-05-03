Priyanka Chopra is finally heading home to ‘angels’ Nick Jonas, daughter Malti

Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) After a hectic stretch filled with work commitments, global head-turner Priyanka Chopra Jonas said that she’s finally heading home to be reunited with her 'angels' husband Nick Jonas and their daughter, Malti Marie.

Priyanka took to her Instagram stories section, where she shared a picture of Nick and Malti. In the image, the “Sucker” hitmaker is seen hugging Malti.

“Finally heading home to my angels it's been too long,” Priyanka wrote as the caption.

On April 30, the actress had shared that her best friend, Tamanna Dutt, along with her son, Thiaan, dropped by to spend some quality time with her on the sets.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she shared a photo where she could be seen smiling as she posed with Tamanna and her son.

Alongside the images, Priyanka wrote, “My smile says it all..When your family visits set,” followed by a red heart emoji.

On April 29, despite her packed shooting schedule in Hyderabad, Priyanka managed to carve out some downtime over the weekend with her closest friend, Tamanna.

Sharing a glimpse of their special moments together, Tamanna shared a heartfelt picture on Instagram with the caption: “Weekend well spent with my NRI. Will miss you babe."

On the professional front, Priyanka is all set to star in “Heads Of State,” her upcoming project directed by Ilya Naishuller. In this action-packed film, Priyanka plays Noel Bisset, an MI6 agent who joins forces with John Cena and Idris Elba’s characters to navigate a high-stakes situation after their diplomatic mission is disrupted. The film is scheduled to debut on Prime Video on July 2.

She will also portray a 19th-century Caribbean pirate in “The Bluff”, which is a swashbuckler drama film co-written by Frank E. Flowers and Joe Ballarini, with Flowers also directing. The film stars Karl Urban, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Safia Oakley-Green, and Vedanten Naidoo.

Set in the Caribbean islands during the 19th century, the film features Priyanka as a former female pirate who must protect her family when her past catches up to her.

Additionally, Priyanka is set to return for the second season of the web series “Citadel.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.