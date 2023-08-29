‘Modi govt's big gift on Raksha Bandhan’: Mandaviya on LPG prices reduction

New Delhi, Aug 29 (IANS) Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday, while hailing the Centre's decision to cut LPG prices, said that it is the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's Raksha Bandhan gift for the people.

The Minister also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking decision in the public interest.

"Modi government's big gift on Raksha Bandhan. Thanks to Modi ji for this public interest decision," Mandaviya, who is the Minister for Health and Family Welfare, wrote on X.

Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare S.P Singh Baghel also took to X and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for slashing the prices of LPG cylinders.

"Modi ji's gift to our women power on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan," Baghel wrote thanking the Prime Minister.

The Union Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister on Tuesday announced Rs 200 cut in prices of cooking gas cylinders.

Further, users under the PM Ujjwala Scheme will get this subsidy on top of the existing subsidy. The Cabinet also approved 7.5 million new gas connections under the scheme.

