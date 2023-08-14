Modi govt broke all records of 75 years of corruption, says Kejriwal

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party on Monday said that the CAG report has exposed the real face of Central government which claims to make India corruption free.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted a media report based on the latest CAG report and said that the Modi government has broken all records of corruption in Independent India.

AAP Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Singh also questioned PM Modi’s claims of a corruption free India.

“As per the latest CAG Report, it is found that BJP has committed the biggest scam in the last 9 years. This scam will shock everyone, and the Government doesn't have any answers to questions regarding these scams.

“When the Dwarka-Expressway project was being formulated, Rs 18 crore per KM was its initial expenditure but when it's ready, it cost whopping Rs 250 Crores per KM,” Singh alleged.

He said under the famous 'Bharatmala Project', under this scheme 75000 KM roads are being built throughout the length and breadth of the country.

He said that the initial cost of construction of 1 KM road was Rs 15 crore but Narendra Modi government further extended it to Rs 25 crore. This whole project accounts for the scam of Rs 750000 crore.

“In the pretext of Bharatmala, they have made themselves opulent. There is only one person who is really dear to PM Modi and he has bagged the Bharatmala Projects in different parts of the country.

“In the states of Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Orissa and Madhya Pradesh - Adani Enterprises Limited, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat- Adani Road Transport Limited and in Chhattisgarh - Adani group, Adani and his enterprises are the biggest beneficiary of this scam,” Singh said.

He said that the BJP didn't forsake Lord Rama, as per the CAG report, Ayodhya Development Authority has committed a trickery of Rs 19 crores 73 lakh in Ayodhya Development Project.

Singh alleged that there was corruption committed under the 'Ayushman Bharat' scheme, citing the findings of the latest CAG report.

He said on just three cell numbers around 10 lakh patients are registered.

In MP, 400 hundred are dead already but they are getting treated under the Ayushman Bharat scheme and 8000 individuals are getting treatments in different hospitals at the same time.

In Haryana, 4121 patients are getting treatments in different hospitals at the same time.

“The most shocking of all is that a woman gave birth to a child but mother and child are being treated in separate hospitals,” Sanjay said.

