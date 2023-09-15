Modi extends wishes on Engineers Day

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS)Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday greeted engineers on the occasion of Engineers Day.

The day is observed on the birth anniversary of eminent engineer M Visvesvaraya.

"Greetings to all hardworking engineers on #EngineersDay! Their innovative minds and tireless dedication have been the backbone of our nation's progress. From infrastructural marvels to tech breakthroughs, their contributions touch every aspect of our lives," Modi said on X (formerly

Twitter).

Visvesvaraya is regarded as one of the foremost civil engineers, whose birthday, September 15, is celebrated every year as Engineer's Day in India, Sri Lanka, and even Tanzania.

He is also often regarded as the maker of modern Mysore.

