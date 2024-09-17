Modi 3.0's first 100 days: Assam CM praises govt’s landmark decisions

Ranchi, Sept 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister and co-in-charge of the Jharkhand Assembly elections, Himanta Biswa Sarma, held an important meeting in Ranchi on Tuesday.

The meeting focused on strategies for the upcoming assembly elections, particularly the “Parivartan Yatra” starting from September 20, which will cover all assembly seats in the state.

Following the meeting, Sarma interacted with the media, answering questions on various issues.

Speaking to the press after the meeting, Sarma wished Prime Minister Narendra Modi a happy birthday and praised his leadership as an inspiration for the youth of the country. He emphasised that PM Modi's sole aim is to develop India, and he urged for a commitment to make India a developed nation by 2047.

Reflecting on the first 100 days of Modi 3.0, Sarma described the period as marked by historic decisions, including the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS), providing housing for 2 crore people, and extending the Ayushman Bharat scheme to individuals over 70 years old.

On the demand to include the Khortha language in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution, he noted that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has assured positive consideration of this request

In addition to this, the Chief Minister declined to comment on the resignation of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the announcement of Atishi as the new Chief Minister. He suggested that discussions should remain focused on Jharkhand.

It is significant to note that Jharkhand is set to hold assembly elections by the end of this year. Elections for all seats in the state are expected to be conducted in November or December.

The current assembly term will end on January 5, 2025. Given that the last assembly election was held in December 2019, political parties have intensified their preparations and outreach efforts to sway voters in their favour.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.