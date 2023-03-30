MoD signs contracts for 11 next gen OPVs, six missile vessels for Navy

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Defence Ministry on Thursday signed contracts with Indian shipyards for acquisition of 11 next generation offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) and six next generation missile vessels at an overall cost of nearly Rs 19,600 crore, an official statement said.

The contract for acquisition of 11 OPVs under Buy (Indian-IDDM) category was signed with Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) and Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata at a total cost of Rs 9,781 crore. Of the 11 ships, seven will be indigenously designed, developed and manufactured by GSL and four by GRSE. The delivery of the ships is scheduled to commence from September 2026.

Officials said that the acquisition of these ships will enable the Indian Navy to maintain its combat capability and meet various operational requirements such as anti-piracy, counter-infiltration, anti-poaching, anti-trafficking, non-combatant evacuation operations, search and rescue (SAR), protection of offshore assets etc.

The construction of these ships will generate an employment of 110 lakh man-days over a period of seven and half years.

The contract for acquisition of six next generation missile vessels (NGMVs) was signed with Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) at a cost of Rs 9,805 crore. The delivery of ships is scheduled to commence from March 2027.

The NGMVs would be heavily armed war vessels incorporating stealth, high speed and offensive capability. The primary role of the ships would be to provide offensive capability against enemy warships, merchantmen, and land targets.

These ships will be capable of conducting maritime strike operations, anti-surface warfare operations and would be a potent instrument of sea denial for enemy ships, especially at choke points. In the defensive role, these ships would be employed for local naval defence operations and seaward defence of offshore development areas.

The construction of these ships will generate an employment of 45 lakh man-days over a period of nine years.

The indigenous manufacturing of these vessels will encourage the active participation of Indian shipbuilding and associated industries, including MSMEs. With the majority of the equipment and systems sourced from indigenous manufacturers, these vessels will be a proud flag bearer of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the statement said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.