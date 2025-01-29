Mobile phone trader shot dead in Bihar’s Bhojpur

Patna, Jan 29 (IANS) A 37-year-old mobile phone trader was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Bihar's Bhojpur district on Tuesday evening.

According to family members, the incident occurred in Sohra village under the jurisdiction of Krishnagarh police station when the deceased Sumit Singh, was returning home.

The family members alleged that the village’s Mukhiya (Village Head) and his two sons were responsible for the attack. They have claimed that there was an ongoing dispute between the victim and the accused, which might have led to this incident.

Sumit Singh, a resident of Hetampur village, was the owner of the mobile shop near Station Road Tribhuani Kothi. He was rushed to Sadar Hospital in Arrah, where he succumbed to multiple gunshot injuries.

The police said that he sustained five gunshot injuries. Following the incident, his family created a ruckus at the hospital, demanding immediate action against the Mukhiya and his sons.

Ranjit Kumar Singh, Sadar SDPO-2, visited the hospital with a police force to meet the victim's family and gather details. “The victim's family accused the Mukhiya and his sons. They mentioned a prior dispute between them. We are conducting raids to arrest the accused,” said Ranjit Kumar Singh.

The police have assured the family of a thorough investigation and necessary legal action against those responsible.

In another incident, a government school teacher, Lalan Manjhi, was shot at by unidentified attackers on Tuesday evening. The incident occurred near Patlu Hata village under the jurisdiction of the Jamo police station area of Siwan district.

The teacher was returning home when the incident took place. After the firing, local villagers immediately rushed to his aid and transported him to Siwan’s Sadar Hospital. Given his critical condition, the doctors referred him to Patna for advanced treatment.

The victim, a teacher at the Government Middle School in Madhavpur, was previously attacked, as confirmed by the police.

“A teacher was injured in the incident of firing and we are investigating the case from every angle. We are making efforts to identify the assailants,” said Abhinandan Kumar, the officer in charge of Jamo police station.

The incident has created an atmosphere of panic in the area, with locals demanding a thorough investigation to ensure justice for the victim.

