Mob lynching: Three police officers suspended in K’taka

Bengaluru, May 1 (IANS) The Karnataka Police department has suspended three police officers including an Inspector on charges of negligence in connection with an incident of mob lynching in the state.

The department has suspended Shivakumar, the Inspector attached to the Mangaluru Rural police station, Head Constable P. Chandra and Constable Yallalinga.

Muslim organisations and Left parties have alleged that the cops attempted to hush up the lynching.

Minister for Health, Dinesh Gundu Rao, who is also District Incharge Minister had also written a letter to Home Minister G. Parameshwara demanding suspension of Inspector Shivakumar.

It was alleged that Shivakumar had registered a case of unnatural death initially and later when the issue turned into a controversy, he had lodged a murder case.

The incident of lynching by a mob was reported from the communally-sensitive Mangaluru district of Karnataka.

Police sources stated that the victim was beaten to death by a mob of over 30 people for allegedly shouting ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’

However, Home Minister Parameshwara had stated that the police were investigating the matter.

According to sources, the victim identified as Mohammad Ashraf, aged between 35 and 40 years, hailed from Ullapalli village near Manandawadi in the neighbouring state of Kerala.

Karnataka Police have arrested 20 people in connection with the case so far and have identified more than 30 individuals involved in the murder.

The police have invoked Section 103(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) Act, framed specifically for mob lynching, for the first time.

This Section prescribes either the death penalty or life imprisonment.

The main accused identified in the case is Sachin, an auto driver. Others arrested include Devadas, Saideep and Manjunath, among others.

The husband of a former corporator is also being questioned by the police.

Responding to the development, Home Minister Parameshwara stated on Wednesday, “Nearly 20 individuals have been arrested so far. The police are also looking into their antecedents and backgrounds. We are taking the development seriously. Further investigation is ongoing as many others who were present to play cricket are also being questioned to gather more information.”

“The case is being taken very seriously. I want to clarify that I have not stated that the victim raised the slogan ‘Pakistan Zindabad.’ It is merely the claim made by those involved in the lynching, according to the police,” he underlined.

“The investigation will also determine if there was any failure on the part of the police. We are examining all aspects of the incident. I appeal to the public and all communities to note that we are treating this case with utmost seriousness, just as with every other case. Sometimes, the aggrieved party may feel that the investigation is not progressing swiftly, but I assure you we are fully committed,” he maintained.

Police stated that on Sunday evening, under the Vamanjur police station limits, a dead body was recovered. Injury marks were found on the body, and initially, the case was registered as a suspicious death.

Further investigation revealed that the incident had taken place during a cricket tournament when the victim was attacked by a mob over alleged objectionable statements.

After the post-mortem examination, it was confirmed that the man had been lynched, and the case was then converted to a murder investigation.

The family of the victim has stated that he was suffering from mental issues.

