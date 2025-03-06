MLAs' effective role can make govt schemes successful in grassroots: Arunachal Guv

Itanagar, March 6 (IANS) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. Gen. K.T. Parnaik (retd) on Thursday underscored that effective implementation of government schemes and projects depends significantly on the efforts of the MLAs and he urged the lawmakers to focus on the state's growth and inclusive development.

Addressing his customary speech on the opening day of the five-day budget session of the state assembly, the Governor said that the government’s vision can turn into reality at the grassroots level by the effective role of the MLAs.

“By prioritising the education, health, tourism, infrastructure and youth empowerment sectors, the government is ensuring sustainable development, helping all citizens, and to make Arunachal as a model of progress and innovation,” Parnaik told the House, announcing that the upcoming state's annual budget would outline policies and schemes to build a ‘Viksit Arunachal by 2047’.

“Budget is a blueprint for progress, focusing on infrastructure, education, healthcare and economic opportunities.”

He said: "Strategic allocations will address diverse developmental needs, ensuring that growth reaches all corners of society. This budget reaffirms our commitment to a prosperous and progressive Arunachal, where every citizen can thrive.

“As Arunachal overcomes historical connectivity and development challenges, this session is an opportunity to allocate resources effectively, promote sustainable growth, and implement policies that improve citizens’ quality of life,” Parnaik said.

The Governor stated that Arunachal Pradesh's economy is expanding at 11.01 per cent, considerably higher than the national average of 6.5 per cent.

Noting that over 2.30 lakh households getting benefit under the Jal Jeevan Mission, he said that Arunachal has become the first northeastern state to achieve cent per cent functional household tap connections under the Mission.

The state has also completed over 35,000 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Grameen), achieving full saturation in providing housing for the rural homeless people, he pointed out.

The annual budget for the 2025-26 financial year would be tabled in the house by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who also holds the Finance portfolio, on March 10 and the budget discussion would take place on March 12. The budget for the 2025-26 fiscal is the second budget of the Pema Khandu-led BJP government in its third term.

Four bills were introduced in the state Assembly on Thursday.

These bills include the Arunachal Pradesh Goods & Services Tax (Amendment) Bill, 2025, The Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Authority Bill, 2025, The Arunachal Pradesh Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorized Occupants) (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and The Arunachal Pradesh Flood Plain Zoning Bill, 2025.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who also holds the planning and investment portfolio, introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Arun Parivar Authority Bill, 2025, which seeks to establish a legal framework for good governance and ensure efficient, transparent and targeted delivery of public welfare benefits and services to residents.

