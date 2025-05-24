MK Stalin extends birthday wishes to Kerala CM & Nagaland Guv

Chennai, May 24 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Saturday extended birthday greetings to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan, while acknowledging their contributions to public service and regional cooperation.

In a message shared on social media and through official communication, Stalin greeted his Kerala counterpart with heartfelt wishes, emphasising the strong bonds between the two southern states.

“Your dedication to progressive governance and our shared commitment to federalism and secularism strengthens the relationship between Tamil Nadu and Kerala,” Stalin said in his message to Vijayan.

“Let our two states stand together in celebrating our cultural ties and common goals. I wish you a long life filled with health and happiness.”

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister lauded Vijayan’s leadership and reiterated the importance of collaborative development among Southern states. The message comes at a time when both leaders have been vocal about preserving the federal structure of the country and promoting inclusive governance models.

Chief Minister Stalin also personally conveyed his greetings to Nagaland Governor La. Ganesan on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

Sources said that Stalin made a phone call to extend his wishes to the veteran leader, who has previously held key political positions in Tamil Nadu, including a long tenure with the BJP and the RSS.

La. Ganesan, a former Rajya Sabha MP from Tamil Nadu and ex-president of the BJP’s state unit, was appointed as the Governor of Nagaland in 2021.

He also briefly held additional charge as Governor of Manipur and West Bengal during his gubernatorial career.

Stalin’s outreach to Ganesan, despite political differences, is seen as a gesture of goodwill and respect for senior statesmen.

The Chief Minister’s dual greetings underscore his commitment to maintaining cordial inter-state and inter-party relations, while celebrating the achievements of leaders who have contributed significantly to public life.

Both Vijayan and Ganesan acknowledged the greetings and thanked Stalin for his warm wishes, sources said.

The birthday messages come amid Stalin’s visit to New Delhi to participate in the NITI Aayog Governing Council meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

