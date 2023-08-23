Mizoram rail bridge collapse: PM Modi condoles deaths, announces compensation

Aizawl, Aug 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Johannesburg for BRICS Summit, expressed deep condolences over the under-construction railway bridge collapse in Mizoram killing at least 17 people and announced compensation for the deceased.

Modi tweeted: “Pained by the bridge mishap in Mizoram. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. Rescue operations are underway and all possible assistance is being given to those affected.

He said that an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured.

According to railway and police officials 17 bodies have been recovered so far.

Many other workers are feared trapped at the accident site, as around 40 workers were present when the mishap occurred on Wednesday morning.

The railway bridge was under construction over the Kurung River connecting Bairabi to Sairang.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.