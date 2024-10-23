Mizoram: NERAMAC’s initiative to promote benefits of millet consumption

Aizawl, Oct 23 (IANS) The North-Eastern Regional Agricultural Marketing Corporation (NERAMAC), a PSU under the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), has taken an initiative to generate awareness and promote the benefits of millet consumption to create an upstream effect of increased production by farmers, officials said here on Wednesday.

Mizoram Agriculture Minister P.C. Vanlalruata while addressing a seminar on “Promotion of Millets in India” at Aijal Club commended the effort being taken by NERAMAC in the agri-horti sectors in general and for the promotion of millets for a healthier tomorrow in specific.

He mentioned that millet is a ‘superfood’ in a true sense and that a collaborative effort between NABARD, NERAMAC and the state government would yield beneficial results to farmers.

The minister also talked about the practice of millet production through ‘Jhum’ -- slash and burn method of farming and its widespread consumption a few generations earlier.

With this perspective, Vanlalruata mentioned the need to bring back the gain into daily consumption through modern cultivation methods.

Commodore Rajiv Ashok (Retd), Managing Director, NERAMAC, while setting the context for the event and welcoming the dignitaries, farmers, entrepreneurs and other participants highlighted the benefits of millets, India’s Golden Grain which is a nutritional powerhouse and reasons to use them as an alternative to rice.

He also spoke about the Central government’s thrust towards this produce over the last few years leading up to the world recognising it in the form of an International Year of Millets in 2023, and NERAMAC’s drive to make India’s Golden Grain a household name.

Mizoram’s Agriculture Department Secretary highlighted that it was essential to preserve and promote millets for food security, agri-diversity and its nutritious nature.

She appreciated NERAMAC’s efforts in taking up the cause of millet consumption and agriculture in general.

The highlights of the event are the stalls displaying millet products for sale and the awareness of the public at large.

The speakers of the seminar emphasised that millets must be made more fashionable or popular as they have health benefits, especially for lifestyle-related choices.

The event, supported by the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, witnessed the participation of around 60 beneficiaries, including millet farmers and entrepreneurs from Assam and Mizoram.

