Mizoram man held by CBI for sexually assaulting minor, spreading child abuse material

New Delhi/Aizawl, June 9 (IANS) A man in Mizoram's capital Aizawl was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday in connection with a case of the sexual assault of a minor and possession and dissemination of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), an agency statement said.

The CBI statement said that the case was registered on May 30 against accused Lalrampana on serious allegations, including the creation, collection, storage, and uploading of CSAM depicting minors in explicit sexual acts.

The accused, a resident of Aizawl, was also in possession of pornographic content involving children, in violation of the law.

The CBI conducted searches on June 4 at the residential premises of Lalrampana and seized incriminating electronic devices, the statement said. It said that subsequent forensic analysis uncovered a substantial volume of CSAM in the form of images and videos. These materials were corroborated with data from Interpol’s International Child Sexual Exploitation (ICSE) database, as well as Cyber Tipline Reports (CTRs) generated by Google and shared with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) under the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Forensic analysis of the digital content revealed that a minor child had been sexually assaulted by the accused in Aizawl, the probe agency said.

In a swift and coordinated effort, the CBI was able to identify, locate, and rescue the minor victim. Further investigation has revealed that the child had been threatened and exploited by the accused for the creation of CSAM. This case was detected suo-motu by the CBI, as neither the victim nor the family had reported the incidents to any law enforcement agency prior to the central probe agency’s intervention.

The case highlights the proactive use of cyber intelligence, forensic tools, and international cooperation mechanisms in identifying and rescuing victims of such heinous crimes, the statement stated. The CBI reiterated its steadfast resolve to bring perpetrators of child sexual abuse to justice and urged citizens to report any such information or suspicion to the appropriate authorities. The investigation is in progress.

