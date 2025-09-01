Mizoram launches 4-month campaign-cum-operation against drug smuggling, abuse

Aizawl, Sep 1 (IANS) The Mizoram government, on Monday, launched a four-month-long special campaign to curb the illegal trade of drugs and their menace, officials said.

A variety of drugs, especially highly addictive methamphetamine tablets and heroin and different types of contraband, including exotic animals, are often illegally traded through six districts in Mizoram -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual, and Serchhip -- which share unfenced borders of 510 km with Myanmar.

From Mizoram, these drugs are ferried to other parts of the country and abroad, including Bangladesh, through Assam and Tripura.

Mizoram Home Minister K. Sapdanga, on Monday, launched the special campaign as well as intensive operation to prevent the illegal trade of drugs and their menace.

Mizoram's Inspector General of Police (IGP), H. Ramthlengliana, said that the special campaign as well as intensive operation would continue till December 31.

"The police, various other law-enforcing agencies, in collaboration with the Young Mizo Association (YMA) and village chiefs, would undertake the campaign in all drug-affected localities, villages and bordering areas of all 11 districts of Mizoram," the IGP told IANS.

The IPS officer said that Mizoram is the first state among the eight Northeastern states launched such a huge anti-drug campaign-cum-operation to eradicate the drug-related menace in the state.

The influential YMA has been undertaking various social, cultural and awareness programmes in the Mizo society in Mizoram and other states, where Mizo people are residing.

Mizoram Home Minister Sapdanga said that drug-related activities are rampant in Mizoram hugely affecting people especially the youths.

The state government and YMA are doing their utmost to combat drug trafficking and the Mizoram government is working hard to ensure that the drugs fighting campaign is meaningful.

An official statement said that on August 7, the state Home Department, Mizoram Excise and Narcotics Department, Mizoram Police, Sub-Inspector and YMA leaders held a meeting to discuss the fight against drugs.

The meeting identified 22 sources of neighbouring Myanmar from where drugs were smuggled into Mizoram.

Drugs were also smuggled into Mizoram from other states of the Northeast region.

Another senior police official said that a special anti-drug squad has been formed with 30 policemen and they would be deployed in border areas along the India-Myanmar border to assist Assam Rifles and local volunteers in curbing drug trafficking from Myanmar.

The para-military Assam Rifles are guarding the India-Myanmar border.

Mizoram Home Minister Sapdanga had recently said that drug smugglers, including Myanmar nationals and drug addicts, often commit various crimes, including theft, causing danger to the Mizo society.

Experts and social activists claimed that only 10 to 12 per cent of the drugs smuggled from Myanmar were seized by the law enforcement agencies, including Assam Rifles and Mizoram police.

According to the data of the state Excise and Narcotics Department, more than 50 people, including women, have died of drug abuse this year.

In more than five years since 2020, a total of 351 people have died due to drug abuse.

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma last week said that drug abuse remains the biggest threat to the state.

The Chief Minister had said that the state lies within close proximity to the 'Golden Triangle', a region notorious for drug trafficking.

Calling for collective efforts to fight the menaces of both drug abuse, smuggling of narcotics and spread of HIV/AIDS, Lalduhoma said that it is a struggle for both physical and spiritual well-being of all people.

The Mizoram government has started the recruitment process to form a Mizo Territorial Army battalion to deal with drug trafficking and other law and order-related issues.

