Mizoram Assembly passes prohibition amendment bill amid Oppn objection

Aizawl, March 10 (IANS) Amidst the opposition’s protest and walkout, the Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Amendment Bill, 2025 was passed in the state assembly on Monday to allow the manufacture and supply of wine and local beer made solely from locally produced agriculture and horticulture products.

The bill also proposes to grant special permits to foreign dignitaries, tourists and domestic visitors for the possession and consumption of India-made foreign liquor.

The current Mizoram Liquor (Prohibition) Act, which imposes a blanket ban on the sale, possession, manufacture and consumption of liquor, including wine and beer, was enacted by the previous Mizo National Front (MNF) government in 2019.

Due to this act, Mizoram has been losing crores of rupees as revenue from the liquor sale. The Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) government earlier announced to introduction of the bill in the assembly in March but delayed it following objections from opposition parties including the MNF.

Strongly opposing the bill, all ten MNF legislators, two BJP and the lone Congress MLA staged a noisy walk-out before the bill was passed by the house voice vote. Expressing his regret over the opposition's en masse ' walking out from the house, Chief Minister Lalduhoma said that the opposition MLAs accused the government of hearing the government’s logic to introduce the amendment bill.

“In some Muslim countries with strict bans of liquor, special permits are issued to hotels, foreign dignitaries and tourists,” the Chief Minister told the house.

“I believe the people of Mizoram would support the bill for the interest of the state,” he said.

After the bill turned into an act, tourists and foreign dignitaries with permission from the Excise Commissioner would be allowed to import IMFL. Additionally, if they require extra bottles, they may procure them from liquor seized by the Excise Commissioner's Office.

In addition, individuals advised by doctors to consume alcohol for health reasons would be issued red cards, allowing them to purchase alcohol from the Excise Commissioner's Office.

