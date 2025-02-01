Mithila is proud, says Dulari Devi as FM wears Madhubani saree gifted by her for Budget speech

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) The saree worn by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during her Budget speech on Saturday holds a significant cultural value. It was gifted to her by Padma Shri awardee Dulari Devi, a renowned Madhubani painting artist from Bihar, whose unique style of Mithila painting has brought global recognition to the region.

Honouring the rich legacy of Madhubani art and its artisans, the saree features intricate fish-themed embroidery along with a golden border.

The handloom saree that includes traditional Mithila motifs, was given to FM Sitharaman during her visit to the Mithila Painting Institute in Saurath on November 29, 2024.

Speaking about the FM wearing her saree, Dulari Devi expressed pride, stating, "Mithila's pride is Madhubani paintings. This saree is made from Bangalore silk and features designs representing coupled fish and the lotus. Mithilanchal is famous for makhana, fish, and paan, which are of great cultural significance. Today, as the Finance Minister wears this saree, it fills us all with immense pride."

Dulari Devi emphasised that these motifs, which are central to Mithila art, represent the region's traditions and values.

The coupled fish, for example, is a popular symbol in Mithila paintings, often depicted alongside the lotus, symbolising prosperity.

During her visit to the Mithila Painting Institute in Saurath, FM Sitharaman took an active interest in understanding the symbolism behind Mithila art.

Dulari Devi recalled a conversation where FM Sitharaman asked her whether she plans her paintings in advance. Dulari Devi replied, “I just take the brush and start, whatever comes to my mind.”

The Finance Minister also asked about the symbols of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita in Mithila art, to which Dulari Devi explained that Lord Ram is represented by his bow (Dhanush), while Goddess Sita is symbolised by her makeup (Shringaar), an important feature in the paintings.

The saree worn by Sitharaman stands as a testament to the ongoing legacy of Mithila's Madhubani art.

