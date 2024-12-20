Mission Livelihood: 10 cr rural women working in 90 lakh self-help groups

New Delhi, Dec 20 (IANS) Over 10.05 crore women from rural households have so far been mobilised into 90.87 lakh self-help groups (SHGs) under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM), the Parliament was informed on Friday.

Minister of State for Rural Development Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha, that the total bank loans disbursed to SHGs till November 2024 are Rs 9.71 lakh crore.

The MoS said that the Mission is being implemented in 7,138 blocks in 742 districts across 28 States and six UTs.

The number of SHGs formed and supported under DAY-NRLM during the last three years is 21.54 lakh, he said.

DAY-NRLM provides funds to create a resource in perpetuity for the community institutions to strengthen their institutional and financial management capacity and build their track record to attract mainstream bank finance.

These include Revolving Fund of Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 per SHG and Community Investment Fund up to Rs 2.50 lakh per SHG. The total amount of Capitalisation Support (Revolving Fund and Community Investment Fund) provided is Rs 48,290 crore.

He said that in order to reduce the effective cost of bank credit to women SHGs, DAY-NRLM provides interest subvention to SHGs on loans from banks.

In response to another question, the MoS said that the Start-up Village Entrepreneurship Programme (SVEP), a sub-scheme under DAY-NRLM, supports the SHG women or their family members to set up small enterprises. SVEP has so far supported 3.13 lakh rural enterprises.

Elaborating on the SHG women’s engagement, the MoS said that they are deployed as Banking Correspondents Sakhis, improving access to banking services, including deposits, credit, remittances, pensions and insurance.

Number of Banking Correspondents Sakhi/Digipay Sakhi deployed with support of DAY-NRLM is 1,35,127. Under Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETI), a sub-scheme of DAY-NRLM, a total of 53.89 lakh youth have been trained, out of which 38.35 lakh have been settled so far, the MoS said.

