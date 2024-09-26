Missing 5-year-old girl's body found in water tank in Bhopal

Bhopal, Sep 26 (IANS) A five-year-old girl, reported missing for the last three days, was found dead on Thursday in the same multi-storey building where she was living with her parents in Bhopal.

As per the information, the girl's body was found floating in the water tank of the building in Bajpayi Nagar under the Shahjahanabad police station in the capital city.

The body was found after the police unlocked the door of a flat (the flat's door was shut for the last three days) and carried out a search early on Thursday.

She was missing from Tuesday afternoon and a complaint was registered at Shahjahanabad police station. Since then, several teams of police, including Dog Squad had been searching for the girl.

As her parents were out at work, she was with her grandmother on the second floor of the building in a different block. She had told her grandmother that she would go to a bookshop located on the premises, but she hadn't returned home since then.

In the last over 60 hours, around 1,000 flats in that particular multi-storey building and adjoining areas were searched, a police official said.

She had gone missing after visiting her grandmother's flat located in the same multi-storey.

After the body was recovered by police, residents of the building protested, alleging the prompt action from police could have saved the minor's life.

The heated arguments turned into a ruckus however, heavy police deployed at the spot controlled the situation soon.

"The body has been recovered and taken for post-mortem. Further investigation is underway," police said, adding that "suspects are being interrogated."

The autopsy report will disclose the reason behind the death of the victim, police said.

More details were awaited.

