Mismanagement led to stampede at New Delhi railway station: Lalu Prasad Yadav

Patna, Feb 16 (IANS) Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Union Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav criticised the Central government over stampede at New Delhi Railway Station which resulted in the deaths of at least 18 persons.

He attributed the tragedy to mismanagement by the railway authorities and called for the resignation of the Union Railway Minister.

Yadav stated, "The stampede episode is very disturbing; it has exposed the inadequate arrangements made by the central government. The railway minister must resign after this incident... it's a complete failure of the Railways."

On late Saturday night, thousands of devotees gathered to board trains heading to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj.

Reacting to the stampede, Bihar BJP Spokesperson Manoj Sharma said that the RJD leaders have always “insulted” the religious sentiments of Hindus.

In response to the tragedy, the Railway Ministry has initiated an inquiry to determine the causes of the stampede and to implement measures to prevent such incidents in the future.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, stating, "Distressed by the stampede at New Delhi Railway Station. My thoughts are with all those who have lost their loved ones."

The Maha Kumbh festival, held in Prayagraj, attracts millions of devotees seeking to take a holy dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers.

The massive turnout often leads to overcrowding at transportation hubs, posing significant challenges for authorities in managing the safety and movement of pilgrims.

