Minor held for raping 4-yr-old in UP

Deoria, Nov 1 (IANS) A 14-year-old boy has been apprehended for allegedly raping a four-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Deoria district.

Deoria SP Sankalp Sharma said the incident took place on Monday evening when the girl was out grazing goats.

On learning about the incident, her family members took her to the community health centre in Gauri Bazar from where she was referred to the Maharshi Devraha Baba Medical College in Deoria, the SP said.

Based on complaint lodged by the minor's family on Tuesday, the police apprehended the accused teenager and sent him to a juvenile home.

