Minor girl raped in Guwahati; accused absconding

Guwahati, Aug 6 (IANS) A minor girl has been allegedly raped at her house by a guest who came to her residence to attend a function, the police said on Sunday.

The incident happened in the Garchuk area of the city, the police said.

Three persons have been arrested in this connection, the police said. The main accused, however, is on the run.

DCP Padmanabh Baruah told IANS that the incident happened on August 2.

A puja was organised in the girl's house and the accused was present there among other guests.

"When others, and family members of the minor girl were busy, the accused allegedly raped the girl at a room of the house," he added.

After learning about the incident, the family members lodged a police complaint.

Baruah stated: "We have launched a manhunt to nab the prime accused. Meanwhile, a police team has been questioning the three detained persons to get further clues about the incident."

The medical examination of the victim was conducted by the police.

