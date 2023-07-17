Minor gang-raped in university campus in Jodhpur, 3 held

July 17 (IANS) Three students have been arrested for allegedly raping a minor in front of her boyfriend inside a university campus in Jodhpur.

According to police, the girl had eloped with her boyfriend from Beowar on Saturday and reached Jodhpur bus stop late at night.

The two then went to a guest house in search of a room where an employee misbehaved with the girl. He has also been arrested.

Soon, they left the place and were searching for a room when the three students approached them.

On the pretext of helping them, they took the couple to the old campus of Jai Narayan Vyas University in the vicinity and took turns to rape her.

As morning walkers started reaching there, they ran away.

However, the boy sought the passersby help, who informed police.

The accused were identified as Samandar Singh from Barmer, a first year student of Jai Narayan Vyas University, Bhattam Singh, pursuing BEd from Ajmer and Dharm Pal Singh a PG student at JNVU.

All the three sustained injuries while attempting to escape from police. However, all of them were arrested.

Sources said that these students were accommodated by associates of Lokendra Singh, a student union leader who was expecting a ticket from ABVP.

Meanwhile, the ABVP has distanced itself from the accused.

In its statement, it said, "ABVP strongly demands swift action in the deeply tragic incident of gang-rape of minor in Jodhpur. The Congress-led Rajasthan government has completely neglected the security of citizens, especially women. It is essential to clarify that the accused in the mentioned incident have no association with ABVP."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.