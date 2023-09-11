Minor boy dead in Bihar celebratory firing

Patna, Sep 11 (IANS) An eight-year-old boy died after he was shot during celebratory firing in Bihar’s Nalanda district, police said.

On Sunday night, a party was organised in the house of one Kamlesh Paswan in Vishnupur village under the Manpur police station to celebrate a newborn baby.

The minor victim, Uttam Kumar, was serving water to the guests during dinner when four drunk men came and started firing in the air, according to investigation.

One of the bullets hit Uttam on his head, killing him on the spot.

Although the accused managed to escape from the spot, two were detained later, while two remains at large.

Following the incident, tthe villagers staged a protest and gave the names of the accused to the local police.

“We have detained two of the accused and an investigation is underway. A firearm was also recovered from their possession. We are making efforts to arrest the rest,” said the SHO of Manpur police station.

"The body has been sent for the postmortem. An FIR of murder has been registered against the four accused,” he said.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.