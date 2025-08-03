Minor among two snatchers held in Delhi, valuables recovered

New Delhi, Aug 3 (IANS) Two active snatchers, including a minor, were apprehended and valuables recovered from their possession in Delhi's Central district.

The accused were identified as 22-year-old Atharv, a resident of Katra Fazilpur, Daryaganj, and a 16-year-old minor. The minor, a CCL (child in conflict with law), is a resident of Katra Hawaspur, Daryaganj, Delhi, the police said.

The main accused, Atharv, has three cases registered against him at police stations in Kotwali, Chandni Mahal and Daryaganj in the national capital.

Detailing the sequence of events, the police said that, acting on a complaint of mobile phone snatching, the Daryaganj Police Station registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A joint team of police and Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) analysed the CCTV footage, and based on the leads, arrested the accused on August 1.

The team recovered the snatched mobile phone and a scooty used in the commission of the crime on July 30.

During interrogation, both accused confessed to the crime, Central District DCP Nidhin Valsan said in a statement on Saturday.

Last month, the Delhi Police arrested a snatcher couple in connection with a chain snatching case.

Acting on the complaint of a woman that her chain was snatched in the Rani Bagh area in the national capital in broad daylight, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

The accused couple was identified as 30-year-old Rahul and his wife, 28.

In July, a teenager, who went missing three months ago, was allegedly killed after he resisted a mobile phone snatching bid in Delhi's Alipur area.

The police detained a minor in this connection, who confessed that he had committed the crime along with three other people.

In June, the Delhi District Police arrested two habitual snatchers and one receiver of stolen goods. The arrests were made by a joint team from the Anti-Snatching Cell and Police Station Safdarjung Enclave, following a detailed investigation into a series of snatching incidents in the area.

