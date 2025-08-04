Minister Sirsa visits Norway e-waste facility to plan eco park in Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) In a step towards establishing Delhi as a national leader in sustainable industrial development, Minister for Environment, Forest and Wildlife, and Industries Manjinder Singh Sirsa visited the Revac e-Waste processing facility in Norway, an official said on Monday.

The visit forms a key milestone in the Delhi Government’s plan to develop India’s first-of-its-kind E-Waste Eco Park at Holambi Kalan, which will be built with an investment of Rs 150 crore to process 51,000 metric tonnes of e-waste annually.

The Revac facility has been selected as a global model due to its proven track record in eco-friendly e-waste management and geographical and operational similarity to the proposed Delhi site.

Spread over an area of 110,000 square meters, the Revac plant processes approximately 110,000 metric tonnes of e-waste per annum, making it one of the largest and most advanced facilities of its kind in Europe.

Built on best environmental practices, the facility specialises in responsible recycling, material recovery, and pollution-free operations. Notably, Revac also exports finished recycled materials to Indian manufacturers, reinforcing a sustainable cross-border circular economy.

During his visit, the Sirsa undertook a detailed technical inspection of the facility’s infrastructure - from safe dismantling and segregation processes to advanced extraction of reusable materials and eco-conscious waste treatment systems. He also interacted with Revac’s senior engineers and operational heads to discuss technological adaptation, compliance, and community integration.

Speaking on the occasion, Sirsa affirmed Delhi’s commitment to balancing ecology with industry.

“As both the Environment Minister and the Industries Minister of Delhi, I will not allow either to suffer because of the other. Our goal is integrated progress - where clean industry fuels economic growth and safeguards the environment,” he said.

He further noted that the selection of Revac was deliberate, not just for its global credibility but also because its terrain and climate conditions align closely with those of Holambi Kalan, enabling better adaptation of practices for local implementation.

The upcoming E-Waste Eco Park at Holambi Kalan will operate under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, facilitated by Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC).

Designed to accommodate all 106 categories of e-waste as per the E-Waste Management Rules 2022, the park is expected to generate over Rs 350 crores in revenue, create thousands of green jobs, and formalise the currently informal and hazardous e-waste sector.

India is currently the third-largest generator of e-waste globally, and Delhi accounts for nearly 9.5 per cent of the national total.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.