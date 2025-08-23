Mini Mathur's birthday reminds her of her net worth in terms of pure gold love by her friends

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) Mini Mathur celebrated her 53rd birthday in Australia on Thursday with her director husband, Kabir Khan.

The 'Mind the Malhotras' actress shared a video compilation from her birthday celebration on Instagram. From the cake-cutting ceremony to making precious memories with her loved ones, Mini made the most of her time during her getaway.

As she turned a year older, she reflected on a very crucial question: What is age?

She wrote on the photo-sharing app: "What IS the measure for age? Certainly not years. Every birthday, I get deeply introspective.. wondering if I’m getting it right, if i’m going too slow.. if im making a difference… analysing my self worth by strange goals. But year on year I get reminded of my net worth in terms of pure gold love by my friends. They show up at my event, they show up at office, they send messages, flowers, take pictures, make phone calls and write the most beautiful notes. (sic)"

Speaking about her semi-working birthday, she added, "Even on a semi working birthday this year… love, hugs and happiness flowed in.

I’ve read every message you guys have sent and i’m deeply thankful for the things you. have said .. like this song says “I get by with a l’il help from my friends” ...PS: Thank you @australia for bringing in my bday with such love and grace even as you were launching a campaign."

Last week, Mini and Kabir took off to California with their son Viviaan in Lake Tahoe for a family getaway.

Talking about her vacation, she penned on social media: "A trip to Lake Tahoe to chill with the offspring. Absolutely stunning couple of days just before the storm hit. Smores, french onion soup, a private speedboat, a drone and lots of existential baatein."

She also spoke about the reality check one gets soon after heading back from a holiday. "Everyone talks about the high of an amazing holiday but what about the horrid low when you land back into reality and routine with a thud. Often at the airport itself :( Does it happen to you as well?," Mini concluded.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.