Mini Mathur & Kabir Khan chill with son Viviaan in Lake Tahoe: 'Absolutely stunning couple of days'

Mumbai, Aug 17 (IANS) Bollywood couple Mini Mathur and Kabir Khan took off to California to chill with their son Viviaan in Lake Tahoe.

Mini uploaded a video compilation of some of their memorable moments from their downtime. From a fun boat ride to some relaxing time by the beach, to enjoying yummy food amidst nature, to spending quality time with your loved ones, this trip had it all.

Her latest post also included a caption summarizing the getaway: "A trip to Lake Tahoe to chill with the offspring. Absolutely stunning couple of days just before the storm hit. Smores, french onion soup, a private speedboat, a drone and lots of existential baatein."

Speaking about the reality check one gets soon after heading back from a holiday, she added: "Everyone talks about the high of an amazing holiday but what about the horrid low when you land back into reality and routine with a thud. Often at the airport itself :( Does it happen to you as well?"

In June, the trio went on a road trip to Yosemite National Park.

Mini dropped a clip of all the chaotic fun with her two boys on social media, saying: “Grad trip” Core memory alert. Even though I hate road travel, the boys got me to agree to a road trip (I agreed only because I’ve been dying to see Yosemite) and again.. it turns out ..nothing is more hardcore family time than being cooped in a car fighting over music controls and cooking on a campfire."

She revealed that while they initially planned to hire an RV, they ended up hitting the road in an open-top jeep.

"We wanted to hire an RV (from all the american films we’ve seen) but ditched it (because I didn’t want to shower in a plastic cubicle) for an open top Jeep that Vivaan picked (hugely noisy when the hood is down)!" Mini added.

