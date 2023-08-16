MIM municipal chairman, kin held for rowdy sheeter's murder in Hyderabad 

Hyderabad, Aug 16 (IANS) Hyderabad police have arrested chairman of Jalpally municipality belonging to AIMIM and three others for the murder of a former worker of the party and rowdy sheeter Shaik Sayeed Bin Abdul Rahmaan Bawazeer.

Abdullah Saadi, chairman of Jalpally municipality, his father Ahmed Saadi, main accused Ahmed Bin Hajeb and another accused Mohammed Ayub Khan have been arrested in connection with the murder which was committed under the limits of Bandlaguda Police Station on August 11.

The 27-year-old was stabbed to death after midnight in a building at Bandlaguda X Road and a case of murder was registered on a complaint by the deceased's father.

Ch. Rupesh, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South East Zone told media persons on Wednesday that the police cracked the case with the arrest of the main accused and three others out of total six accused identified so far.

Abdullah Saadi's brother Saleh Saadi and another relative Omer Saadi were still absconding.

The police officer said the municipal chairman and his family members got Sayeed Bawazeer killed by Ahmed Bin Hajeb as he was blackmailing them with his social media posts about illegal activities and lack of development in the municipality.

Bawazeer was allegedly extorting money from the family but after some time continued the blackmail.

"They felt that Bawazeer was defaming their family and decided to eliminate him. They used Ahmed Bin Hajeb as a tool by offering him Rs 13 lakh. Since the victim and the main accused had homosexual relationship, they thought that the murder would be seen as a fallout of the same. However, an in-depth investigation revealed the conspiracy behind the murder," the DCP said.

Shaik Bawazeer, a rowdy sheeter of Chandrayangutta police station, was previously involved in nine cases in different police stations of Hyderabad and Rachakonda.

These include three POCSO cases.

Ahmed Bin Hajeb is also a rowdy sheeter involved in six cases of different police stations of Hyderabad and Cyberabad. According to police, Bawazeer was forcing the main accused to bring his friends to him to satisfy his unnatural lust.

The deceased had also tried to commit unnatural sex with Ayub Khan but the latter had refused.

On the night of August 10, the main accused along with Ayub Khan brought a boy to Bawazeer.

The deceased took the boy inside a room and after some time when the boy came out, Ahmed threw chilli powder in the eyes of Bawazeer and stabbed him to death.

After the murder, Ahmed, Ayub and the boy escaped from the spot on their motorcycles.

