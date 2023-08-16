Bhupesh Baghel hits back at PM Modi on ‘parvarvaad’, ‘appeasement’ remarks

Raipur, August 16 (IANS) Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his ‘parivarvaad' and ‘appeasement’ politics remarks.

The Chief Minister counted names of senior BJP leaders’ sons either elected on BJP tickets or given prominent positions in some organisations.

Talking to the press reporters, the Chief Minister said PM Modi should see that Baliram Kashyap's one son has been an MLA and another is an MP. He also cited the example of Defence Minister Rajnath and of former chief minister of Chhattisgarh Raman Singh’s sons.

“Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son Jay Shah is BCCI secretary and why do all deals go to Adani always? So who is doing corruption? BJP is indulged most of corruption,” the Chief Minister said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on 77th Independence Day took a veiled attack at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

In his address from the Red Fort, PM Modi said, “Today, parivarvaad and appeasement has destroyed our country. How can a political party have only one family in charge? For them their life mantra is party of the family, by the family and for the family."

The Chief Minister also attacked BJP for engaging in politics of hate and division, claiming that the Congress party is raising its voice for uniting the country.

