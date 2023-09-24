Millie Bobby Brown tells why she considered blocking her mom on Tiktok

London, Sep 24 (IANS) Actress Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role in the sci-fi-horror-series ‘Stranger Things’, said that she once considered cutting off her mom from Tiktok due to her constantly sending videos of sad animals on the platform.

The 19-year-old English actress revealed in an interview with Buzzfeed, that while she doesn’t often send memes or TikTok videos to others, she receives “many” from her mom, but they just aren’t ones that she likes to see, reports People.

“I have been contemplating blocking her,” Brown teasingly admitted during the interview, adding that her mom often sends “sad, sad TikToks of dogs being rehabilitated.”

She continued: “But I’ve now had to come forward and tell her, you know, ‘I cannot have any of this end sadly because I walk right onstage for something really important, and I just watched a cat be hit by a car.’”

The ‘Enola Holmes’ actress jokingly added that despite telling her mom that she never wanted to be sent the videos “ever again”, her mom noted: “But, you know, it does happen.” The mother-daughter pair did eventually come to some sort of agreement.

“And I’m like, ‘Let’s not make this normal. This isn’t normal.’ So we have made an agreement now to only send happy videos…”

Brown, who began filming ‘Stranger Things’ at the age of 12 making her first appearance as the psychic character Eleven has said that she is ready to move on from the series, after it concludes its finale with Season 5.

“I think I'm ready. It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year.”

