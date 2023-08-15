Millie Bobby Brown is ready to move on from 'Stranger Things' after Season 5

Los Angeles, Aug 15 (IANS) Actress Millie Bobby Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in 'Stranger Things', is now gearing up for a life outside the town of Hawkins and the dark realm of the Upside Down after the end of Season 5.

According to E News/ E online, the British actress told Women's Wear Daily in an interview: "I think I'm ready. It's been such a huge factor in part of my life, but it's like graduating high school, it's like senior year. You're ready to go and blossom and flourish and you're grateful for the time you've had, but it's time to create your own message and live your own life."

Millie was only 11 years old when she became a household name thanks to The Duffer Brothers' sci-fi horror series. Her role as Eleven, a powerful psychic who can fight the monstrosities of the Upside Down with her powers established her career, making her a prominent actress since then.

After her tenure in 'Stranger Things', Millie Bobby Brown has gone on to become one of the highest grossing stars in Hollywood and has done films such as 'Enola Holmes' along with two 'Godzilla' films.

She's not the only one though, as earlier actor David Harbour who essays the role of Hawkins police officer Hopper, and later adoptive father of Eleven had also earlier stated his intentions of backing down from the show after Season 5 is done.

The fourth installment of the show debuted in the middle of 2022 in two parts, and was a massive success which has only heightened the curiousity of fans regarding Season 5.

But due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, the Duffer Brothers are unsure of when to release the next season as everything has been delayed.

