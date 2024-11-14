Military Literature Fest honours 25th year of Kargil War

Chandigarh, Nov 14 (IANS) Organisers of the Military Literature Festival (MLF) on Thursday announced that the eighth edition of the festival is dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War.

The event’s venues are named after young officers and men who were awarded the Param Vir Chakra for supreme valour and devotion to duty to the point of courting death.

The festival will open with a tribute to the martyrs of the Kargil War through a wreath-laying at the Regional War Memorial at Sector 2 here on November 17, led by Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Punjab and Administrator of Chandigarh.

A Bravehearts Ride in the form of a motorbike rally will then carry this message of courage, sacrifice and patriotism to the corners of the tricity through the combined roar of 1,286 motorcycles driven in from distant towns of the region. It will be flagged off from near Chandigarh Club.

Once again, the MLF would showcase technology, youth power and the positive energy of sports and deliver a message of physical well-being and against drugs, crime and terrorism.

Appropriately, the Bravehearts Ride will conclude at the Khetarpal Officers Mess and Institute in Chandimandir, near here.

The main event will be held on November 30 and December 1 at the Lake Club, comprising panel discussions on topics of strategic, military and historic interest featuring the top thinkers, writers, authors and analysts. There will also be discussions on books of appropriate interest.

The usual exhibitions, stalls, books, cultural performances and military equipment display will, as always, enhance the interest and enjoyment of the spectators.

The organisers thanked the Punjab government for supporting the event, besides other partners, Western Command and the Chandigarh administration for contributing in multiple ways.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.